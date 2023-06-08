Valley View Boys Perfect So Far

PHARR - It's been quite the season for the Valley View boys soccer team. So far they're 16-0 overall and 8-0 in district play.

Some of those wins came at the Cy Fair Invitational, a tournament that featured some of the best teams in Texas.

The Tigers' goal is clear this year. They want to win the 5A state title.

"We think this will be our year. This is my first year in even where we are undefeated. We want to be champions, " says head coach Damian Magallan.

"The key for our success is all about teamwork," says senior midfielder Damian Magallan, Jr. "We pass the ball and we try to do everything as a team. Now we want to step it up and we have to accomplish what we want. That's a state championship."

A majority of the starters on seniors, however there's a sophomore that stands out. Forward Mario De Los Santos leads the team with 41 goals on the year.

"He's an amazing player what can I tell you," says senior midfielder Jose Pesina. "He's not afraid like other sophomores are. We give him the ball and he does magic with it. He's a lethal weapon on our team."

Next up for the Tigers is a road game at Rio Grande City Friday.