Valley View Gana Primer Juego en Distrito 32-5A

MERCEDES - Valley View ganó su primer juego en el distrito 32-5A, al vencer a Mercedes 8-0. El delantero Yonathan Castro marcó tres goles. El proximo juego del equipo entrenado por Damian Magallan será el martes contra Lopez.

1 year ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 9:28:00 PM CST January 25, 2019
