Valley View Gana Primer Juego en Distrito 32-5A
MERCEDES - Valley View ganó su primer juego en el distrito 32-5A, al vencer a Mercedes 8-0. El delantero Yonathan Castro marcó tres goles. El proximo juego del equipo entrenado por Damian Magallan será el martes contra Lopez.
