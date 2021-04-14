x

Valley View State Semifinals

5A State Semifinals

Tuesday, April 13th - 7pm

Valley View (20-1) v. Humble Kingwood Park (25-2-2) at Farris Sports Complex- San Antonio

5A State Semifinals Tuesday, April 13th - 7pm Valley View (20-1) v. Humble Kingwood Park (25-2-2) at Farris... More >>
