Valley voters voice expectations ahead of gubernatorial debate

Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke will be at UTRGV Friday for the only scheduled gubernatorial debate in the state.

UTRGV student organizer Mireya Garcia said students expressed mixed feelings about the upcoming debate.

“I think there's also been some concerns about the event being held here and the reasoning to why,” Garcia said, adding she hopes the candidates recognize the issues that families in the Valley are faced with.

“Providing a solution, that is the end goal,” Garcia said. “A solution that works best for communities of color and working cost communities like the Valley, it's also immigrant communities like the Valley."

Danny Diaz, political director for LUPE Votes, says working class Latinos in south Texas will be paying attention to how candidates address issues related to the border, health care and rights in the workplace.

“This group of people feel like they've gotten the short end of the stick economically, so we really want to hear what Abbott and Beto have to say about increasing the minimum wage, creating better opportunities for workers,” Diaz said. “That is so, so key, and not just pay - but also working conditions.”

Diaz said campaigning and debates can make a difference in the polls.

“So if politicians actually show up at peoples’ doors and start talking about issues that directly impact them and will directly benefit them economically and will improve their living conditions, people are going to respond to that," Diaz said.