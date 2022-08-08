x

Valley Woman Appeals Capital Murder Conviction

Related Story

MCALLEN – A hospice worker convicted in the death of a 96-year-old man is asking an appeals court to review her case.

Monica Melissa Patterson is serving a life sentence for the 2015 capital murder of Martine Knell while she was employed at Casa De Consuelo Comfort House in McAllen.

Patterson was listed as a beneficiary for the Knell’s estate.

Watch the video above for more information. 

News
Valley Woman Appeals Capital Murder Conviction
Valley Woman Appeals Capital Murder Conviction
MCALLEN – A hospice worker convicted in the death of a 96-year-old man is asking an appeals court to review... More >>
3 years ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 4:12:19 PM CDT September 24, 2018
Radar
7 Days