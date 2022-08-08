Valley Woman Appeals Capital Murder Conviction
MCALLEN – A hospice worker convicted in the death of a 96-year-old man is asking an appeals court to review her case.
Monica Melissa Patterson is serving a life sentence for the 2015 capital murder of Martine Knell while she was employed at Casa De Consuelo Comfort House in McAllen.
Patterson was listed as a beneficiary for the Knell’s estate.
