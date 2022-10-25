Valley woman detained in Mexico during Christmas finally delivers gifts to migrants children

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley volunteer detained by Mexican authorities before a Christmas Day delivery went back across the border.

Anamichelle Castellano and another volunteer got detained December 23.

A forgotten box of ammunition was found in the vehicle she was in. Ammunition is illegal to cross into Mexico. Castellano’s vehicle was confiscated along with Christmas gifts inside.

Castellano was released from Mexican custody on Christmas Eve.

On Friday, she was able to deliver the gifts to the children as part of Valentine’s Day.