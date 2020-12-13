Valley woman rescued over 100 stray dogs— now asking the community for help

One Valley woman recused nearly 200 stray dogs in the last year, now she is asking the community for help.

A resident of Rio Grande City, Norma Lopez has lived her whole life in Starr County. Lopez said she has fought hard to keep stray dogs off the streets, but lately the situation is out of control.

"I wouldn't say I have a passion," Lopez said. "I just don't like to see another being suffering at the hands of humans."

Lopez said she has seen dogs abandoned, often dumped in the outskirts of town without food or water.

