Valora tu Futuro: Organización no partidista de investigación social, Border Issues of Texas, busca empoderar y educar a la comunidad del Valle

Dr. Juan Ramirez, presidente de Border Issues of Texas Inc. nos visita en Valora tu Futuro para compartir su misión como organización no partidista de investigación social. Esta fue fundada por estudiantes de STC y lo que fue UT PanAm, ahora UTRGV.

1 day ago Thursday, July 13 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Thursday, July 13, 2023 2:13:00 PM CDT July 13, 2023
