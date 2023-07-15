Valora tu Futuro: Organización no partidista de investigación social, Border Issues of Texas, busca empoderar y educar a la comunidad del Valle
Dr. Juan Ramirez, presidente de Border Issues of Texas Inc. nos visita en Valora tu Futuro para compartir su misión como organización no partidista de investigación social. Esta fue fundada por estudiantes de STC y lo que fue UT PanAm, ahora UTRGV.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
