x

Valora tu Futuro: South Texas College ofrece campamentos de verano relacionados con la robótica

Related Story

En Valora Tu Futuro, la instructora de tecnología en manufactura avanzada, Erika Guerra, visita nuestros estudios para informar acerca de los campamentos de verano relacionados con la tecnología actualmente disponibles en el South Texas College.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

News
Valora tu Futuro: South Texas College ofrece...
Valora tu Futuro: South Texas College ofrece campamentos de verano relacionados con la robótica
En Valora Tu Futuro, la instructora de tecnología en manufactura avanzada, Erika Guerra, visita nuestros estudios para informar acerca de... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 28 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Wednesday, June 28, 2023 9:44:00 AM CDT June 28, 2023
Radar
7 Days