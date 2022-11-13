Vandalism at Edinburg Church Under Investigation
An Edinburg church is in need of repairs after being hit by vandals.
Saturday morning, a stained glass window was broken and a statue was found desecrated at St. Joseph's Church.
The fingers and hand were torn off of the statue, damage was also done to the face.
Church leaders said they've never dealt with damages like this before.
"Several years ago, one of the fingers of the statue was broken off, that was before my time," said Father Gregory Labus.
"This damage that's been done to the statue is pretty extensive, so it wasn't accidental. It was very deliberate."
Father Labus said the church plans to fix the statue and window, but it will cost them several thousand dollars.
Edinburg police are investigating.
