Vanguard Academy takes part in grief sensitive school initiative

Vanguard Academy in Alamo is taking part in a grief sensitive school initiative to help children through the pandemic.

The goal is for the district to be better prepared on how to identify if a child is struggling in the classroom because of the material or if they're withdrawn because of the pandemic.

"Being able to differentiate with — okay is the child just struggling academically? Or is the child really struggling with withdrawal because of a social emotional, because of a death in the family," Narciso Garcia, Superintendent for Vanguard Academy said.

The district has been training their employees in conversation and support through crisis and special circumstances.

Garcia said this training, along with the 24 hour a day counseling service they have for their students and families will hopefully ensure none of their students struggle in the classroom or at home.

