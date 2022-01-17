x

Vaquero drafted to MLS

Related Story

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Forward Reshuan Walkes became the second player in Vaquero history to be selected in the Major League Soccer Superdraft.

Click on the video above to find out the team that selected Walkes, and his special connection to that club.

News
Vaquero drafted to MLS
Vaquero drafted to MLS
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Forward Reshuan Walkes became the second player in Vaquero history to be selected in the Major... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, January 15 2022 Jan 15, 2022 Saturday, January 15, 2022 2:37:00 PM CST January 15, 2022
Radar
7 Days