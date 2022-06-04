x

Vaqueros Charting New Path

EDINBURG - The men used a strong defensive effort on Wednesday night to stifle North Dakota 70-56 in Edinburg.  The win gives the Vaqueros victories in seven of the first 11 games, and has the team off to its best start in 14 years.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the details.

3 years ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 10:22:38 PM CST December 05, 2018
