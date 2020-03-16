Vaqueros End 3-Game Skid
EDINBURG - For the third time this season, women's basketball went into overtime for the Vaqueros. After two bonus time losses, UTRGV emerged with a 2-point overtime victory over Seattle. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.
