Vaqueros Lose WAC Series Opener

EDINBURG - Friday was opening night for a three-game weekend baseball series in the WAC for UTRGV and Cal State-Bakersfield.  The Vaqueros were the home team in Edinburg, but couldn't generate enough offense to record the win.  Bakersfield takes down the victory 8-5.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva weighs in with the highlights.

5 years ago Friday, March 23 2018 Mar 23, 2018 Friday, March 23, 2018 10:43:48 PM CDT March 23, 2018
