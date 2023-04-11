Vaqueros Lose WAC Series Opener
Related Story
EDINBURG - Friday was opening night for a three-game weekend baseball series in the WAC for UTRGV and Cal State-Bakersfield. The Vaqueros were the home team in Edinburg, but couldn't generate enough offense to record the win. Bakersfield takes down the victory 8-5. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva weighs in with the highlights.
News
EDINBURG - Friday was opening night for a three-game weekend baseball series in the WAC for UTRGV and Cal State-Bakersfield.... More >>
News Video
-
Tuesday, April 11, 2023: Some showers, temps in the 70s
-
Pump Patrol - April 10, 2023
-
Palmview police investigating murder-suicide
-
Former Starr County attorney indicted on public corruption charges out on bond
-
Heart of the Valley: McAllen family describes financial impact of diabetes diagnosis