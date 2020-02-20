Vaqueros Run Win Streak To Six

EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team won its sixth-straight game, its longest winning streak in 12 years, by defeating the UT Permian Basin Falcons 93-80 on Tuesday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

The Vaqueros (12-14) last won six in a row as part of a seven-game winning streak from Dec. 31, 2007 through Jan. 28, 2008.

The 93 points scored tie a season high originally set on Nov. 11 against Howard Payne.

Senior Lesley Varner II led the Vaqueros with 23 points while hitting three three-pointers and grabbing six rebounds and two steals. Graduate student Jordan Jackson scored 19 points while hitting a career-high tying three three-pointers and dishing out a career-high tying five assists. Junior Chris Freeman hit a career-high four three-pointers en route to 13 points and a career-high tying four assists. Junior Javon Levi scored seven points with seven assists and four steals. Freshman Quinton Johnson II also scored seven points.

In total, the Vaqueros hit a season-high 14 three-pointers, tied for the seventh-highest single-game total in program history. The Vaqueros last hit more three-pointers in a game on Dec. 29, 2016, when the team made a program record 19 three-pointers against Our Lady of the Lake.

Deaunte Lee led the Falcons with 16 points. Pat Dembley scored 13 points and four assists. Miles Washington scored 10 points with seven rebounds. Donoven Carlisle also scored 10 points.

Varner and Rhea opened the game with baskets as the Vaqueros jumped out to a 5-0 lead. The Falcons responded with a 15-4 run to take a 15-9 lead.

The Vaqueros responded by hitting four of their next six three-pointers, including one by Levi, one by Freeman and two by Jackson as part of a 16-6 run to take a 25-21 lead.

The Vaqueros’ lead was still four at 35-31 when a Varner three sparked a 14-5 run to put the Vaqueros up 49-36 at the half.

After Washington jumper brought the Falcons within 49-38 at the start of the second, Varner drained a three and then Jackson took a Levi pass for an alley-oop before throwing down another dunk on the very next possession to push the game out of reach.

UTRGV resumes Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday at 8 p.m. at New Mexico State.