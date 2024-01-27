Vaqueros Swept by Islanders
EDINBURG - Old rival Texas A&M-Corpus Christi took some of the steam from the Vaqueros' baseball season with a pair of victories and a series sweep over the locals. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights of the nightcap of the Monday action.
