x

Vehicle catches fire in San Manuel, no injuries reported

Related Story

Fire officials worked on putting out a car that was on fire in San Manuel on Sunday.

The car was burned down to the shell. A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety said no one was inside the car when the fire happened and no injuries were reported.

Details on the owner of the vehicle and how the car caught fire were not released. The car is expected to be picked up sometime on Monday.

News
Vehicle catches fire in San Manuel, no...
Vehicle catches fire in San Manuel, no injuries reported
Fire officials worked on putting out a car that was on fire in San Manuel on Sunday. The car... More >>
1 week ago Monday, June 19 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Monday, June 19, 2023 12:19:00 PM CDT June 19, 2023
Radar
7 Days