Vehicle crashes into brick wall in Edinburg, no injuries reported
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 500 block of Central Park Street on Monday night.
A city of Edinburg spokesperson said a vehicle drove into a backyard after striking a brick wall. Witnesses said the driver was being reckless before the collision.
No injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.
