x

Vehicle crashes into brick wall in Edinburg, no injuries reported

By: Claudia Garcia

Related Story

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 500 block of Central Park Street on Monday night.

A city of Edinburg spokesperson said a vehicle drove into a backyard after striking a brick wall. Witnesses said the driver was being reckless before the collision.

No injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.

News
Vehicle crashes into brick wall in Edinburg,...
Vehicle crashes into brick wall in Edinburg, no injuries reported
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 500 block of Central Park Street on Monday night.... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, July 16 2024 Jul 16, 2024 Tuesday, July 16, 2024 9:26:00 AM CDT July 16, 2024
Radar
7 Days