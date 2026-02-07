Vehicle found with burned bodies inside belonged to a missing La Grulla woman, sheriff's office says

A vehicle found in Peñitas with two bodies burned beyond recognition belonged to a missing La Grulla woman, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The vehicle was found on Tuesday by Peñitas firefighters responding to a brush fire on 4-Mile-Line, between Tom Gil Road and Circle 6 Road.

A previous news release said the bodies were "burned beyond recognition," and that autopsies were ordered to determine the victims' genders.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said autopsy results indicated the victims in the vehicle were a man and a woman.

“The vehicle has been confirmed as belonging to a female who was recently reported missing from La Grulla,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release, adding that investigators are working with other agencies to determine the identities of the victims.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the missing woman.

Those with any information regarding the investigation are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.