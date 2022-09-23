x

Vehicle in connection with Woman's Death in Custody of Brownsville Police

Related Story

BROWNSVILLE - A death investigation is now underway in Brownsville.

Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a car accident on the 400 block of East 13th Street.

Officers found an unresponsive woman at the scene.

She was later identified as 31-year-old Emily Diane Davis and was pronounced deceased.

An investigation suggests Davis' death was the result of a single-vehicle accident.

Autopsy results are pending.

News
Brownsville Police Identify Woman's Body Found at...
Brownsville Police Identify Woman's Body Found at Crash Site
BROWNSVILLE - A death investigation is now underway in Brownsville. Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of... More >>
3 years ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 Sunday, October 21, 2018 2:25:15 PM CDT October 21, 2018
Radar
7 Days