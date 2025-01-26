Vela takes down McAllen High in overtime to say undefeated in district
GIRLS:
Sharyland 26, Pioneer 44
PSJA 27, Economedes 30
Los Fresnos 42, San Benito 59
Kaufer 19, La Villa 51
Brownsville Lopez 49, Harlingen South 36
Rio Hondo 102, Santa Rosa 23
BOYS:
Edinburg Vela 47, McAllen High 44
Santa Rosa 59, Rio Hondo 54
Port Isabel 69, Valley View 51
Donna 28, Weslaco East 66
Mission Veterans 36, Nixon 92
PSJA 42, Economedes 59
Los Fresnos 57, San Benito 30
Edinburg 69, La Joya 60
