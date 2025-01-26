x

Vela takes down McAllen High in overtime to say undefeated in district

By: KJ Doyle

GIRLS:

Sharyland 26, Pioneer 44

PSJA 27, Economedes 30

Los Fresnos 42, San Benito 59

Kaufer 19, La Villa 51

Brownsville Lopez 49, Harlingen South 36

Rio Hondo 102, Santa Rosa 23

BOYS:

Edinburg Vela 47, McAllen High 44

Santa Rosa 59, Rio Hondo 54

Port Isabel 69, Valley View 51

Donna 28, Weslaco East 66

Mission Veterans 36, Nixon 92

PSJA 42, Economedes 59

Los Fresnos 57, San Benito 30

Edinburg 69, La Joya 60

