Venezuelan firefighter recalls helping injured after deadly bus stop crash

It's been more than 48 hours since Sunday's horrific tragedy in Brownsville, and eyewitnesses have shared their stories of what they saw. Now one Venezuelan firefighter shares his story of how he jumped into action.

Brian Pineda, a Venezuelan immigrant, was across the street from the crash site, waiting for work as a day laborer to do any type of gardening or construction work.

He was just about to cross the street when, in an instant, an SUV raced down the street and flipped over onto a crowd of people waiting at a bus stop. That's when his firefighter instincts kicked in.

He says he didn't hesitate to help, instead his firefighter training kicked in, and he ran across the street and used the only shirt he had to make a tourniquet.

"I was about to make a tourniquet with the shirt I had on since entering the U.S.," Pineda said. "Then I realized it was the only shirt I own, so I quickly rip the shirt off an injured man and make a tourniquet."

Pineda was a firefighter in Merida, Venezuela. He left behind a life and asked for asylum in the United States. He says he never thought he would use his training in this way.

"I left the amputated man stable and started helping others," Pineda said.

Pineda says he wants to continue his career as a firefighter here in the United States.

