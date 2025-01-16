Venom Performance invita a la comunidad a participar de un car show
El staff de Venom Performance visita Noticias RGV para invitar a su próximo evento de car show en beneficio de la comunidad.
El 8 de febrero se realizará un car show. Todo lo recaudado será destinado para un evento posterior donde se celebrará el Día del Niño.
Además, habrá presentación de artistas locales y el evento es completamente gratis.
Ubicación del evento: 1413 S Alton BLVD, TX 78573
Fecha y hora: 8 de febrero desde las 4 p. m.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
