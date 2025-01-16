x

Venom Performance invita a la comunidad a participar de un car show

By: Juan Camilo Barragan

El staff de Venom Performance visita Noticias RGV para invitar a su próximo evento de car show en beneficio de la comunidad.

El 8 de febrero se realizará un car show. Todo lo recaudado será destinado para un evento posterior donde se celebrará el Día del Niño.

Además, habrá presentación de artistas locales y el evento es completamente gratis. 

Ubicación del evento: 1413 S Alton BLVD, TX 78573 

Fecha y hora: 8 de febrero desde las 4 p. m. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

1 day ago Tuesday, January 14 2025 Jan 14, 2025 Tuesday, January 14, 2025 9:16:00 AM CST January 14, 2025
