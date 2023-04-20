x

Veteran’s Widow Wants Others Informed on Benefits

HARLINGEN – Many widows of veterans for years continue to be unaware of their eligibility for benefits.

Berta Kanoke’s husband, who was an Air Force veteran and prisoner of war in Korea, died over a year ago. 

She says she discovered she could apply to get assistance through the Disabled American Veterans and is now going through the application process.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas reached out to the organization which says Kanoke isn’t the only one seeking assistance.

Kanoke says she thinks this is happening because the government is not getting the word out early enough.

