Veterans Memorial Volleyball Plays On

MISSION – It’s been three years since the Mission Veterans volleyball team has been to the regional quarterfinals. The goals for the season have been set higher than ever before.

“The goal has been to go to state, and I’m more positive that this is the team that is going to do it,” said senior outside hitter Makenzie Gerlach.

“I feel like no other team has worked has hard as we have,” said junior middle blocker Kassandra Lerma. “I feel like the seniors are going to help us get to state.”

A group of girls that grew up together, playing the sport they love, determined to advance their program to a level of competition that has never been reached.

“We would go to the fourth round which has been done before, but once we break that we would be making history, going to the elite eight,” said senior setter Valerie De La Fuente.

Four straight undefeated seasons in district play, a seventh straight bi-district championship, records being broken, and history being made. Those are just a few things Mission Veterans has accomplished this season.

“It’s amazing to see everybody following and believing what they say,” said coach Diana Lerma. “They’re not only saying it, they’re leaders through example.”

“To get this far with the people that I have grown up with means a lot, and together I know we can do more,” said senior outside hitter Jackie Howell.

Mission Veterans is one of three Valley teams left in the state playoffs. The Patriots face Flour Bluff Tuesday night in Falfurrias, McAllen Memorial will take on Alexander at Roma Middle School, and McAllen has United at Juarez-Lincoln High School.