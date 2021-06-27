Vice President Kamala Harris to address migrant surge during El Paso visit

As Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Trump prepare to visit the Rio Grande Valley next week, Vice President Kamala Harris gears up for her visit to El Paso on Friday.

Harris will visit and tour the Customs and Border Patrol Central Processing Center and plans to meet with advocates from various nonprofit groups that assist and support asylum seekers.

To wrap up her border visit, Harris will hold a press conference alongside Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson to the Vice President, Symone Sanders, said Harris choose to visit El Paso over the Rio Grande Valley because of its symbolic representation.

Sanders said El Paso was the “birthplace of the previous administration’s family separation policy.”