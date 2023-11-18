Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Valley Tomorrow, Security Set Up

MCALLEN – Federal agents are in the Rio Grande Valley ahead of Vice President Mike Pence; this is his second visit to McAllen.



Border Patrol agents and White House officials setup for the Vice President's arrival at the McAllen Border Patrol station.

Pence is expected to arrive in the Valley Friday afternoon on Air Force Two in at the McAllen International Airport.

The Vice President will be visiting the border and will have members of the senate judiciary committee with him.

They are expected to tour the Donna processing facility and go back to the McAllen Border Patrol station for a roundtable briefing with Border Patrol.