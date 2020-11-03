Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris outlines how Biden administration would handle COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party candidate for vice president, described Friday how her runningmate, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., would handle the coronavirus pandemic if elected president.

Harris spoke with Channel 5 News during her visit to the Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

"This community has been so badly hit by the virus in terms of the public health consequences — the people who have been sick, the people who have died," Harris said.

Harris said a Biden administration would tell the truth about the coronavirus pandemic, listen to scientists and help small businesses survive.

"Joe Biden's plan is not only about speaking to the people and telling the truth, but letting the public health professionals help guide the solution," Harris said.

To bring the virus under control, Harris said the Biden administration would implement a national strategy for COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

"Free testing," Harris said. "Free vaccines."

Harris said the Biden administration would also provide assistance to small businesses, which would allow them to reopen and hire back employees who had been furloughed or laid off.

"With federal grants, for example, to help small businesses be able to afford plexiglass barriers," Harris said, "And the PPEs that are necessary for them to bring their customers back in."

Watch the video for the full story.