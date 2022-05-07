x

Victim in deadly weekend crash in Harlingen identified

A 17-year-old teen was identified as the victim in a deadly Saturday crash in Harlingen.

Carlos Delgado Jr. was a passenger of one of the vehicles involved in the crash that happened at the intersection of Loop 499 and Harrison Avenue, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

According to police, one other person was taken to the hospital, but police have not released any more details.

The Harlingen Police Department continues to investigate the crash and is asking witnesses to call them at 956-216-5940.

