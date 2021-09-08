Victim in Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash near San Carlos Identified

NEAR SAN CARLOS – The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash east of San Carlos.

It happened Monday around 10 p.m. on FM 1925 and Sunflower Road.

According to officials, a vehicle struck a male pedestrian before it drove off traveling eastbound on FM 1925.

The man who died at the scene is identified as 25-year-old Rodrigo Acuna Menedez of Edinburg.

DPS is will continue to carry out the investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the driver and vehicle involved in this case, you are urged to call the DPS office at 956-565-7600.