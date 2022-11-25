Victim in fatal McAllen mobile home fire identified

Authorities identified the 58-year-old man who died following a Tuesday mobile home fire in McAllen.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigation underway after man killed in McAllen mobile home fire

McAllen firefighters responded to the blaze at the mobile home off of McColl Road near Business 83, according to McAllen assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria. Adrian González was killed in the fire.

Fire investigators were spotted at the mobile home Wednesday. They have not said what caused the fire.