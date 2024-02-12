Victim in Pharr Auto-Pedestrian Crash Identified
UPDATE (5/29): Authorities released the name of a woman who died of her injuries after being hit by a vehicle this weekend.
Cristina Garcia, of Alamo, was walking along Highway 281 when a Ford SUV ran over her. She was transported to a local hospital were she later expired.
It's unknown if the driver of the SUV will be facing charges.
The accident remains under investigation.
PHARR-- Two people were taken to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian crash on Expressway 281 this weekend.
The crash happened near the 4500 block of north southbound of Expressway 281 Saturday night.
The Pharr Fire Department said one of the people taken to the hospital was a pedestrian, the other a driver.
