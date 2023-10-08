Victim of Human Trafficking Struggling with Visa Benefits

WESLACO – A victim of human trafficking asserts she was forced into trafficking for the cartels.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is calling her Josefina for her own protection.

She says she was paid to transport hundreds of thousands of dollars from Houston to Mexico until she confessed and turned into a federal witness.

The information she provided resulted in the arrest of some cartel members.

Now T-visa recipients, Josefina says she and her son are facing hurdles to get help.

KRGV’s Carolina Cruz reached out to the Texas Civil Rights Project. A member of the program says victims of human trafficking often go unaware of the help they can receive.

