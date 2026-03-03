Victims in deadly rural Edinburg shooting identified

The six victims involved in the deadly shooting in rural Edinburg have been identified by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred on Saturday at around 7:51 p.m. in the 10500 block of State Highway 107. The shooting stemmed from a neighbor dispute.

After receiving reports of shots fired, deputies arrived at the scene and discovered multiple individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. Despite life-saving measures, three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The news release identified those individuals as 41-year-old Valente Trevino, 36-year-old Eliazar Gabriel Martinez, and 33-year-old Jacklyn Marie Ortiz.

Three additional victims were taken to a local hospital where one of the victims, identified as 34-year-old Juan Luis Guzman, died from his injuries, according to the news release.

The other two victims were identified as 35-year-old Marco Antonio Quintero and 25-year-old Datrell Dezman Fleming. They remain in critical condition, according to the news release.

Investigators confiscated various items at the crime scene as evidence including firearms, casings, and ammunition.

The shooting remains under investigation.