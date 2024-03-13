Victims of the deadly helicopter crash in La Grulla identified

The three victims in the deadly helicopter crash in La Grulla have been identified.

The Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector posted on their Facebook that the Border Patrol agent that died in the crash was identified as 51-year-old Christopher Luna. He was an agent for 17 years.

RELATED STORY: 3 dead, 1 injured in helicopter crash near La Grulla, investigation underway

"Our thoughts & prayers are with BPA Luna's family, friends, and the Rio Grande City Station. Our condolences to the families of our DoD military partners who perished on this tragic day. May our brother in green rest in peace. We will never forget," the agency wrote in their post.

The two other victims, who were National Guardsman, were identified by Rensselaer County on their Facebook post as Casey Frankoski and John Grassia.

“Rensselaer County has vowed to never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families. This is a tragic loss, and we will never forget Casey and her service in defense of our freedom and security. We also extend sincere condolences to the Grassia family and recognize their service. We pray for the recovery of the injured crew member from our county,” County Executive Steve McLaughlin said.

A fourth person was injured in the crash. They were identified as a National Guard soldier; their current condition is unknown.

The helicopter crash occurred Friday at around 2:50 p.m.

The Department of Defense Joint Task Force North said the helicopter was an Army National Guard helicopter operated by the National Guard involved in "monitoring and detection" along the border in assistance of Border Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.