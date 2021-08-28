Video: McAllen officer tackles man with gun

Dramatic dashcam video shared by the McAllen Police Department shows the moment a police officer tackled a man who pulled out a gun from his waistband during a confrontation Thursday night.

The man, who has multiple aliases including Ezequiel Barrera, is currently in custody according to police.

Police responded after it was reported that Barrera possibly had a gun and “pointed [his] finger like he was going to shoot” the reporting party, according to a news release.

Police searched the area and found Barrera near Ware and Business 83.

When officers attempted to make contact with Barrera, he reportedly made a statement in Spanish that translates to “Here we die.”

Video shows a McAllen police officer making contact with Barrera as he walks away and pulls out a handgun. The officer, identified as Noe Guerra, a 19-year veteran of the department, tackled Barrera to the ground when the gun discharged and wounded Barrera's left hand.

Barrera was taken to McAllen Medical Center for care.

McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez said Guerra's actions resulted in the arrest of the man with no loss or harm to life.

Read his full statement below:

“Officer Guerra’s actions combined with the assistance of other responding police officers, resulted in the arrest of this suspect with no loss or harm to life. Officer Guerra took action in this felonious incident consistent with his oath, training, professionalism and duty to his community and fellow officers. Officer Guerra’s performance under these circumstances distinguishes him and his acts of bravery while in the line of duty cast a positive reflection on him personally and professionally.”