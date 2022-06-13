x

Vigil for Uvalde victims to be held in Mission

Mission city leaders will host a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor the 21 lives that were lost in the Uvalde school shooting. 

The ceremony be will held at the Mission City Hall courtyard at 7 p.m.

A memorial has been set up outside city hall. 

