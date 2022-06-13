Vigil for Uvalde victims to be held in Mission
Related Story
Mission city leaders will host a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor the 21 lives that were lost in the Uvalde school shooting.
The ceremony be will held at the Mission City Hall courtyard at 7 p.m.
A memorial has been set up outside city hall.
News
Mission city leaders will host a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor the 21 lives that were lost in the... More >>
News Video
-
Valley parents, doctors react to possible COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
-
McAllen residents encouraged to share thoughts on city's redistricting plan during public...
-
Harlingen woman killed in rollover crash
-
Man accused of operating a drug house in San Benito
-
Brownsville drive-by shooting under investigation