Vikings Savoring Playoff Opportunity

BROWNSVILLE – Inside the “House of Pain”, anticipation is building. Another playoff game is on tap for Pace High School. The Vikings coming off two hard-fought wins.

“Our kids, when other teams make their runs, they don’t seem to lose their composure,” said Pace coach Jose Luis Ramirez. “We just seem to stick to what we do.”

This year Pace got their second district title in three years. They followed that by making even more history.

The Vikings are back in the regional round for the first time since 1993.

“I’ve been lucky to get players like my teammates for the past years and right now, it’s just good work, team work,” said Julio Ortega.

“It’s been a struggle for a little bit, but we started to get our groove back,” said Randy Aguilar. “This team, we have good chemistry together and we made it happen.”

For senior Randy Aguilar, this is the second time this school year that he’s helped the Vikings reach new milestones.

In the fall, as the team’s quarterback, he led the football team into the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Now the basketball team is in their first regional quarterfinal in 25 years.

The Pace Vikings play Laredo Nixon Tuesday night in Kingsville.