Vipers Claim Playoff Opener

HIDALGO - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers rallied to force overtime, then took game one of the playoff opening series from Los Angeles at State Farm Arena on Thursday night.  The Vipers will now have two opportunities on the road to win one game and claim the best-of-three series.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.

4 years ago Thursday, April 06 2017 Apr 6, 2017 Thursday, April 06, 2017 10:48:49 PM CDT April 06, 2017
