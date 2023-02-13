x

Vipers Eager To Start Season Friday

EDINBURG - The Vipers are hoping to become the first NBA G-League team to win back-to-back titles. They'll play their season opener Friday on the road and their home opener Saturday at Bert Ogden Arena.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has a preview.

3 years ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 10:21:00 PM CST November 07, 2019
