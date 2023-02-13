Vipers Eager To Start Season Friday
EDINBURG - The Vipers are hoping to become the first NBA G-League team to win back-to-back titles. They'll play their season opener Friday on the road and their home opener Saturday at Bert Ogden Arena.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has a preview.
