Vipers Open Finals Tuesday at Home
Related Story
EDINBURG - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers will look to add to their already G-League record three championship titles this week as they begin their quest for a fourth title on Tuesday at Bert Ogden Arena. The 2022 NBA G-League Finals begin with Game One against the Delaware Blue Coats with an 8pm tipoff.
The Vipers are in their sixth championship series in franchise history with title wins in 2010, 2013, and 2019.
News
EDINBURG - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers will look to add to their already G-League record three championship titles this... More >>
News Video
-
Elsa man wanted on indecency with a child charge
-
3 arrestados, acusados de solicitación en línea de un menor
-
Former nurse affected by supply chain shortages of medical equipment
-
Rallies held across the country in support of Melissa Lucio
-
New Hidalgo County initiative promotes local nature parks