Vipers Open Finals Tuesday at Home

EDINBURG - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers will look to add to their already G-League record three championship titles this week as they begin their quest for a fourth title on Tuesday at Bert Ogden Arena. The 2022 NBA G-League Finals begin with Game One against the Delaware Blue Coats with an 8pm tipoff.

The Vipers are in their sixth championship series in franchise history with title wins in 2010, 2013, and 2019.