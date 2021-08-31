x

Vipers Open Playoffs Friday

EDINBURG - After a first round bye, the Valley's pro basketball team opens the NBA G-League playoffs Friday night at home against the Memphis Hustle. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has more on the Vipers and their quest to take the title.

Thursday, March 28 2019
