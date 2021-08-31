Vipers Open Playoffs Friday
Related Story
EDINBURG - After a first round bye, the Valley's pro basketball team opens the NBA G-League playoffs Friday night at home against the Memphis Hustle. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has more on the Vipers and their quest to take the title.
News
EDINBURG - After a first round bye, the Valley's pro basketball team opens the NBA G-League playoffs Friday night at... More >>
News Video
-
American Rescue Plan funds help Valley students combat learning loss
-
CDC issues health advisory against anti-parasite drug to treat COVID-19
-
Valley doctors see increase of kids sick with viral illnesses
-
Concerns rise among Valley parents over COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
-
'I'm not sure where we are going to go': Palmhurst family loses...