Vipers Prep for Playoffs
Related Story
HIDALGO - There's a lack of drama this season as to whether or not the Vipers will be in the NBA D-League playoffs. The locals clinched their playoff spot a week ago, and have even secured a first round game at home. The regular season finale at home came Thursday night at State Farm Arena against the Texas Legends. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.
News
HIDALGO - There's a lack of drama this season as to whether or not the Vipers will be in the... More >>
News Video
-
Three suspects arrested for allegedly trespassing, pointing gun at man in San...
-
Man arrested for allegedly robbing convenience store in Starr County
-
Hidalgo County prepares for upcoming 2024 election
-
Private plane experiencing mechanical issues causes delays at McAllen International airport
-
Mexican officials deploy soldiers to Reynosa to combat cartel activity