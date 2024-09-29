x

Vipers Prep for Playoffs

Related Story

HIDALGO - There's a lack of drama this season as to whether or not the Vipers will be in the NBA D-League playoffs.  The locals clinched their playoff spot a week ago, and have even secured a first round game at home.  The regular season finale at home came Thursday night at State Farm Arena against the Texas Legends.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.

News
Vipers Prep for Playoffs
Vipers Prep for Playoffs
HIDALGO - There's a lack of drama this season as to whether or not the Vipers will be in the... More >>
7 years ago Thursday, March 30 2017 Mar 30, 2017 Thursday, March 30, 2017 10:29:05 PM CDT March 30, 2017
Radar
7 Days