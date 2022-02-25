Virus response funds available for Cameron County cities
BROWNSVILLE – Federal funding is now available to help city and county leaders pay for virus-related expenses, including police overtime.
As part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, local governments now have a pool of money that can be used to pay expenses they weren't expecting to make.
Local municipalities, such as Brownsville, have spent almost $1.6 million since the pandemic began, can now apply for a piece of the $38 million authorized by the federal government.
State Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr., says municipalities can use the funds for temporary staffing, medical care for inmates who have tested positive for the virus, and more.
