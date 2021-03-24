Visita el Valle exrepresentante de Texas como muestra de apoyo
Varias ciudades del Valle aún continúan sin energía eléctrica y agua potable por lo que el político Beto O’rourke busca que comunidades rurales reciban apoyo.
Hechos Valle lo acompaño en su recorrido.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
