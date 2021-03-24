x

Visita el Valle exrepresentante de Texas como muestra de apoyo

Related Story

Varias ciudades del Valle aún continúan sin energía eléctrica y agua potable por lo que el político Beto O’rourke busca que comunidades rurales reciban apoyo.

Hechos Valle lo acompaño en su recorrido.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

News
Visita el Valle exrepresentante de Texas como...
Visita el Valle exrepresentante de Texas como muestra de apoyo
Varias ciudades del Valle aún continúan sin energía eléctrica y agua potable por lo que el político Beto O’rourke busca... More >>
4 weeks ago Tuesday, February 23 2021 Feb 23, 2021 Tuesday, February 23, 2021 7:30:00 PM CST February 23, 2021
Radar
7 Days