Visitations to continue at Cameron County Detention Center

The Cameron County Detention Center will not join Hidalgo County in suspending visitations.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said 21 inmates are Covid positive right now, but there is not a single infection among the jailers.

Garza said visitations will continue because "Covid numbers are under control at the moment."

Besides Hidalgo County, no other jail in the Valley has announced a suspension of visitations.

