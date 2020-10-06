Volleyball Club Serves Up Toys For Kids

WESLACO – The RGV Nike Volleyball club is helping many children these holidays with a big donation, serving up over 150 toys for the Channel 5 Toy Drive.

“The Rio Grande Valley is just a big community and for the girls of this volleyball program to be coming together for a cause that's important to the Valley, it's just phenomenal,” said Michael Segovia.

It’s not the first time RGV Nike Volleyball shows up with toys. The club donated over a hundred toys last year that were distributed to Valley children.

For club director Oscar Segovia, it’s become a great way to teach his athletes about giving back.

That lesson extends two his two sons, who also work with the volleyball club.

“What I expect from my family, my two boys, is to really understand what giving is,” said Oscar Segovia.

“Any time you're able to help children, put a smile on their face, especially during this time of the season, it always makes you feel better about yourself,” said Segovia’s son Oscar Segovia III.

Contributing to the Channel 5 Toy Drive is becoming a yearly tradition for RGV Nike Volleyball and the Segovia Family.