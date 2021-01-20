Volunteers Help Alton Woman Recover from Flood Damage
Related Story
An Alton woman hopes a volunteer group has saved her home.
It's uninsured and was severely damaged by floods last month.
CHANNEL 5'S Frank McCaffrey spoke with volunteers about the work that's been done.
Click the video above for the full story.
News
An Alton woman hopes a volunteer group has saved her home. It's uninsured and was severely damaged by floods last... More >>
News Video
-
Volunteers needed for COVID-19 vaccine trials in McAllen
-
McAllen hospice center no longer allowing visitors after two residents test positive...
-
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar weighs in on Biden inaugurations, says more COVID-19...
-
Hidalgo County creates COVID-19 memorial video to honor victims of virus
-
Retirement home residents and staff receive COVID-19 vaccination