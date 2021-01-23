Volunteers needed for COVID-19 vaccine trials in McAllen
Related Story
While many Valley residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine, Centex Studies, a clinical research company in McAllen said there's still work to be done in the trial stage.
Site Director of Centex Studies Joanna Mahoney said the research company will be conducting and monitoring COVID-19 vaccination trials from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.
Mahoney said they need people 18 or older with a stable medical condition, who are interested in volunteering.
The way it works:
Participants will receive doses of a placebo or an actual vaccine. After each visit the participants will remain in close contact with Centex, while also have 24/7 physician care, dedicated to any and all medical needs.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
While many Valley residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine, Centex Studies, a clinical research company in McAllen said there's still... More >>
News Video
-
Rio Grande Valley native, an ICU nurse, awarded free car for treating...
-
Drive-thru vaccination clinic in Willacy County set to vaccinate 780 people
-
National Thyroid Awareness Month
-
IRS reminds tax payers of a few changes on the 1040 form
-
Valley Congressman Henry Cuellar weighs in on Biden's executive order